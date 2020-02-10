The Accident Investigation Calculator simplifies the task of performing accident / collision investigation equations of motion (SUVAT) calculations.
Designed primarily to assist in the investigation of road traffic accidents, the app will also benefit students, engineers, or anyone else who regularly uses these types of equations.
The app does not include an exhaustive list of every possible A.I.formula; instead, it contains over 30 of the most commonly used formulas, selected to provide you with quick results at a scene, and to cover the majority of straight-forward accidents.
(Please note: this is the initial release version of the app Additional formulas may be added in subsequent versions. If you think something is missing / should be included, please let me know!)
Metric units are used throughout the app; however, imperial units of speed (mph) are catered for.
Key features include:
Calculated results are automatically populated into other equations, saving the need for unnecessary re-typing.
Input values can be manipulated with +/- slider bars, with the updated results displayed in real time - Ideal for exploring a range of values, or seeing how variations affect the result.
10 memory slots for saving results.
Speed values can be entered in mph or km/h using the in-built converter.
Speed results are automatically displayed in both metres per second and mph or km/h.
Formulas Available:
Initial Speed
From skid marks (to a stop)
From skid marks (to a known speed)
Final Speed
From distance and time
After skidding for a known time
From skid marks (from a known speed)
After accelerating/decelerating for a known time
After accelerating/decelerating for a known distance
From curved tyre marks (level surface)
From curved tyre marks (cambered surface)
From pedestrian throw (minimum)
From pedestrian throw (maximum)
Distance
From speed and time
To skid to a stop
To skid to a known speed
Skidded in a known time
To accelerate/decelerate to a known speed
To accelerate/decelerate for a known time
Time
From distance and speed
To skid to a stop
To skid to a known speed
To skid a known distance
To gain/lose speed
To accelerate from stationary for a known distance
To fall a known distance
Coefficient of Friction
From speed and distance
From sled test
Radius
From chord and mid-ordinate
Acceleration
From coefficient of friction
From change in speed in a known time
From change in speed over a known distance
From distance travelled in a known time
