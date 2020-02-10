The Accident Investigation Calculator simplifies the task of performing accident / collision investigation equations of motion (SUVAT) calculations.

Designed primarily to assist in the investigation of road traffic accidents, the app will also benefit students, engineers, or anyone else who regularly uses these types of equations.

The app does not include an exhaustive list of every possible A.I.formula; instead, it contains over 30 of the most commonly used formulas, selected to provide you with quick results at a scene, and to cover the majority of straight-forward accidents.

(Please note: this is the initial release version of the app Additional formulas may be added in subsequent versions. If you think something is missing / should be included, please let me know!)

Metric units are used throughout the app; however, imperial units of speed (mph) are catered for.

Key features include:

Calculated results are automatically populated into other equations, saving the need for unnecessary re-typing.

Input values can be manipulated with +/- slider bars, with the updated results displayed in real time - Ideal for exploring a range of values, or seeing how variations affect the result.

10 memory slots for saving results.

Speed values can be entered in mph or km/h using the in-built converter.

Speed results are automatically displayed in both metres per second and mph or km/h.

Formulas Available:

Initial Speed

From skid marks (to a stop)

From skid marks (to a known speed)

Final Speed

From distance and time

After skidding for a known time

From skid marks (from a known speed)

After accelerating/decelerating for a known time

After accelerating/decelerating for a known distance

From curved tyre marks (level surface)

From curved tyre marks (cambered surface)

From pedestrian throw (minimum)

From pedestrian throw (maximum)

Distance

From speed and time

To skid to a stop

To skid to a known speed

Skidded in a known time

To accelerate/decelerate to a known speed

To accelerate/decelerate for a known time

Time

From distance and speed

To skid to a stop

To skid to a known speed

To skid a known distance

To gain/lose speed

To accelerate from stationary for a known distance

To fall a known distance

Coefficient of Friction

From speed and distance

From sled test

Radius

From chord and mid-ordinate

Acceleration

From coefficient of friction

From change in speed in a known time

From change in speed over a known distance

From distance travelled in a known time