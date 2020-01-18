God and the economy what does each have to do with the other? How do we think theologically about money, that constant in daily life? What should we value?

Yale Divinity School commissioned social justice advocate Bob Massie to write this insightful, immersive guide for divinity students and others who seek to align their money practices with their beliefs and values.

Massie takes readers through many layers of ethical thinking, focusing on personal, community, and global aspects of the vast modern economy and its challenge to the life of faith.

As an author, ordained minister, Yale Divinity graduate, environmentalist, and activist for the common good, Massie remains hopeful throughout this handbook that ethical convictions can make sense of contemporary economic forces and reform them.