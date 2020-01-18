X

A Handbook on Faith & Money for iOS

By Yale Free

Developer's Description

By Yale

God and the economy what does each have to do with the other? How do we think theologically about money, that constant in daily life? What should we value?

Yale Divinity School commissioned social justice advocate Bob Massie to write this insightful, immersive guide for divinity students and others who seek to align their money practices with their beliefs and values.

Massie takes readers through many layers of ethical thinking, focusing on personal, community, and global aspects of the vast modern economy and its challenge to the life of faith.

As an author, ordained minister, Yale Divinity graduate, environmentalist, and activist for the common good, Massie remains hopeful throughout this handbook that ethical convictions can make sense of contemporary economic forces and reform them.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release January 18, 2020
Date Added January 18, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Blockchain - Bitcoin Wallet

Free
The World's Most Popular Bitcoin Wallet, featured in the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.
iOS
Blockchain - Bitcoin Wallet

Venmo

Free
Make and share payments.
iOS
Venmo

PayPal - Send and request money safely

Free
Tap into your money.
iOS
PayPal - Send and request money safely

Mint: Personal Finance, Budget, Bills & Money

Free
Mint is the free, effortless way to manage your money in one place.
iOS
Mint: Personal Finance, Budget, Bills & Money

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping