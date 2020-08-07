Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

A Full Body Strength & Hypertrophy Workout for iOS

By Shane Clifford Free

Developer's Description

By Shane Clifford

Can't seem to train for hypertrophy without sacrificing strength or vice versa? Check out this full body workout split that helps you train for both!

Exercises with guides text & video

The best Recipes for Fitness

Markup the rest days

Allow to schedule user's workouts

Enable push notification

Reset the days and the exercises

Timer to plank exercise

Allow user to track weight using weight charts

Calculate the BMI index

Healthy biorhythm charts

More and more...

Were wishing you good health and happiness!

The interface is incredibly simple to use, yet powerful and attractive, compatible with iPod, iPhone, iPad and iPad Mini.

Please send us your questions, suggestions and comments about the application. Any other feedback, comments, and other communications should be directed to mobile510.contact@gmail.com. Thank you!

Mobile510 Mobile Software Group

Email: mobile510.contact@gmail.com

Website: http://mobile510.com/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/mobile510

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

Free
Rock your weight goals in one app, the easy way.
iOS
Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

First Aid by American Red Cross

Free
Get simple step-by-step instructions guide you through everyday first aid scenarios.
iOS
First Aid by American Red Cross

Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Free
Be fitter. Be healthier. Be the best you. Find friends in the largest fitness community. Log all activities (steps, run, walk, weight, etc).
iOS
Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Free
Calm is the #1 app for mindfulness and meditation to bring more clarity, joy and peace to your daily life.
iOS
Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now