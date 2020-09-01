A/D watchface stands for Analog/Digital. This watchface always shows a digital clock and smoothly animates into an analog/digital clock combination after a flick of your wrist.

A/D has many features:

Smooth animation between when switching to and from ambient mode

Configurable complications (1, 2 or 4), also supports background complications such a Muzei

Configurable fonts

Configurable colors

Enable/disable analog clock in ambient mode

Different numerals styles

Enable/disable analog clock

Enable/disable seconds hand

12/24h clock

Enable/disable leading zero

Enable/disable notification count indicator

Smooth or non-smooth second hand

Burn-in safe (no on-screen elements larger than 6px)

... and even more!

Note: this watchface is optimized for round devices, but works on square devices without any issues.

Note 2: This watchface is NOT compatible with Samsung Gear devices or other smartwatches not running Android Wear.

Note 3: This watchface can be installed on your phone but will not show up in your app drawer. It is supported to simplify installation on your watch.

Note 4: Android Wear 2.0 is required for complications. The watchface will work on Android Wear 1.6 but will not show any data inside the complications!