A/D watchface stands for Analog/Digital. This watchface always shows a digital clock and smoothly animates into an analog/digital clock combination after a flick of your wrist.
A/D has many features:
Smooth animation between when switching to and from ambient mode
Configurable complications (1, 2 or 4), also supports background complications such a Muzei
Configurable fonts
Configurable colors
Enable/disable analog clock in ambient mode
Different numerals styles
Enable/disable analog clock
Enable/disable seconds hand
12/24h clock
Enable/disable leading zero
Enable/disable notification count indicator
Smooth or non-smooth second hand
Burn-in safe (no on-screen elements larger than 6px)
... and even more!
Note: this watchface is optimized for round devices, but works on square devices without any issues.
Note 2: This watchface is NOT compatible with Samsung Gear devices or other smartwatches not running Android Wear.
Note 3: This watchface can be installed on your phone but will not show up in your app drawer. It is supported to simplify installation on your watch.
Note 4: Android Wear 2.0 is required for complications. The watchface will work on Android Wear 1.6 but will not show any data inside the complications!