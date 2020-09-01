Join or Sign In

A/D Watchface for Android

By Maarten Van Giel Free

A/D watchface stands for Analog/Digital. This watchface always shows a digital clock and smoothly animates into an analog/digital clock combination after a flick of your wrist.

A/D has many features:

Smooth animation between when switching to and from ambient mode

Configurable complications (1, 2 or 4), also supports background complications such a Muzei

Configurable fonts

Configurable colors

Enable/disable analog clock in ambient mode

Different numerals styles

Enable/disable analog clock

Enable/disable seconds hand

12/24h clock

Enable/disable leading zero

Enable/disable notification count indicator

Smooth or non-smooth second hand

Burn-in safe (no on-screen elements larger than 6px)

... and even more!

Note: this watchface is optimized for round devices, but works on square devices without any issues.

Note 2: This watchface is NOT compatible with Samsung Gear devices or other smartwatches not running Android Wear.

Note 3: This watchface can be installed on your phone but will not show up in your app drawer. It is supported to simplify installation on your watch.

Note 4: Android Wear 2.0 is required for complications. The watchface will work on Android Wear 1.6 but will not show any data inside the complications!

What's new in version 1.5.0

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020
Version 1.5.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
