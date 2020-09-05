A blood pressure and health metrics tracking app designed by doctors to help you collect and manage your blood pressure readings along with other health metrics. This app has been created to help you measure your blood pressure accurately using your own home monitor, follow your trends over time, and help your healthcare provider best manage your care.

Ensure your blood pressure measurements are performed accurately by following our "how-to" measurement guide.

Rapidly and efficiently calculate blood pressure averages with our Swipe Averaging feature. Bring your phone to your next appointment with your physician or pharmacist, and they can use Swipe Averaging to quickly and easily assess your blood pressure for clinical decision making.

Link your readings directly to your healthcare provider or pharmacist, through the Heart Track BP Telemonitoring System. Find out more at andhearttrack.ca

Learn from internationally renowned experts what blood pressure is, about high and low blood pressure, and how blood pressure can best be controlled.

Heart Track is recommended by Hypertension Canada.

Easily track your blood pressure and weight using an A&D Medical blood pressure monitor and weight scale. Automatically transmit your readings using a compatible Bluetooth-enabled device, or manually enter the value reported by any blood pressure monitor or weight scale.

The following Bluetooth-enabled blood pressure monitors are supported.

A&D Medical Connected Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor: UA-651BLE

A&D Medical UltraConnect Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor: UA-1200CNBLE

A&D Medical UltraConnect Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor: UB-1100CNBLE

A&D Medical Connected Weight Scale: UC-350CNBLE

MEDICAL DISCLAIMER: The Heart Track app is not intended for the diagnosis of or screening for hypertension. Users should be aware that the Heart Track app is an information management service to enable the analysis of blood pressure data and is not intended to be a substitute for the advice of a health care professional. Individuals should always consult their doctor or other qualified health care professional with any questions they may have regarding a medical condition, including any queries or concerns about blood pressure management. You should never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of information transmitted to or contained in your Heart Track app.