Why is this app different from all other apps? A CANTOR'S SEDER instantly teaches the rich musical tradition that is essential to creating a Passover filled with both joy and true meaning.

Afraid that you dont even know where to start? Are the relatives who remember every word and song sadly missing this year? This vibrant new app brings a complete experience of the Pesach evening meal, the retelling the Passover Story. The basic elements of the Haggadah are available here in both Hebrew and English. The text can be read aloud by the family, or hosted by Cantor Emanuel C. Perlman's recorded reading and singing of the traditional texts and melodies.

Some of the features of A CANTORS SEDER:

Traditional Hebrew text is seamlessly translated into English at the touch of a button.

The ability to customize the length of the Seder if young children are present.

In contrast to other Passover apps, a traditional book format that replicates the experience of leafing through a Haggadah.

The Four Questions, typically recited by the youngest family member, can now be recorded directly into the app and saved for posterity in an audio scrapbook in the app or transferred to iTunes.

State-of-the-art professional sound quality from Soundtrack Recording Studios, a world renowned New York City recording studio

A CANTORS SEDER captures the great musical tradition that has forever given this holiday such enduring meaning.

Cantor Emanuel Perlman, lyric tenor, has just retired after 20 years as the Hazzan of Chizuk Amuno Congregation in Baltimore, Maryland. Dubbed by talk show legend Larry King as a combination Caruso and Mel Torme, Hazzan Perlman has performed both the classics and his own original compositions throughout the world.