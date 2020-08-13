Access: One Self-Service Portal provides easy and secure access for users to reset their password and manage their credentials, from any device and location. Enabling users to update and control their own Identity and Access Management preferences from a personal device, Self-Service Portal is the perfect solution for organisations that want a secure, agile Identity Self-Service solution that drives IT efficiency and lowers operational costs.

Once paired and approved via Access: Ones device approvals framework, Self-Service Portal provides a secure connection to a users credential, preferences and self-service functions from any location at any time. All users need to do is link their device to their company identity and, once approved, they have access to their company stored ID data 24/7.

CHANGE CONTACT DETAILS

Users can administer their contact details to ensure anytime access to resources (for example, supporting password recovery and one-time passcode via SMS).

CHANGE PASSWORDS AND RECOVERY QUESTIONS

Self-Service Portal enables users to reset their passwords without contacting a helpdesk, reducing support calls and improving productivity.

VIEW ACCESS HISTORY

Access via the self-service portal is centrally audited and recorded alongside a users other Access: One services.

HOW IT WORKS

Users download Self-Service Portal from the app store. Once on their device, users run through a simple pairing process to bind their device to their Access: One identity by scanning a unique QR code. From then on whenever the user opens their app they are taken to their secure Self-Service Portal.