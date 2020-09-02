Join or Sign In

98.5 FM montreal for Android

By HerGarApps Free

Developer's Description

By HerGarApps

98.5 FM montreal the best music application, where you can listen to your favorite stations in the city, anywhere in the world.

98.5 FM montreal contains more than 20 radio stations that broadcast different musical genres at any time of the day and live.

98.5 FM montreal app brings a very friendly and easy-to-use interface for faster and more user comfort.

Functions of 98.5 FM montreal :

Listen to your favorite stations in the city.

Record live what you are listening to and use it as a tone.

Bookmark the stations you like most.

Set your alarms to wake up with your favorite station throughout the week.

High quality transmissions

Nice user interface.

You can share your application with your friends.

For the correct operation of your application 98.5 FM montreal you need internet connection, it does not work 100% without internet.

Our online radio application allows you to:

Listen to the best free radio stations (FM Radio and AM Radio Free) Know the music that plays on the radio (depending on the season).

Keep track of your favorite shows and podcasts listen to sports, news, music, comedy and more Keep listening while you play or use other applications.

Listen to all 98.5 FM montreal radios even if you are abroad (live radio) use the search to easily find a radio station or a podcast, add a radio station to your favorites list

Set a timer to automatically turn off the application.

Share with others through Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, SMS or email.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

