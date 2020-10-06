Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

96.9 The Legend WDJR-FM RADIO for iOS

By Gulf South Communications Free

Developer's Description

By Gulf South Communications

Radio WDJR 96.9 The Legend, Dothan, Alabama free internet radioapp online for personal listening. Listen to the best of CountryLegends with this simple radio app. Now you can listen to your favoritelegends including Merle Haggard, George Strait, Reba McEntire. You can listen to WDJR a Dothan radio stationfrom anywhere in the world Radio 96.9 The Legend WDJR-FM and enjoy the country classics for listening enjoyment.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.1

General

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020
Version 2.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Tunigo Play

Free
Find playlists for any mood, event, or occasion, read the latest news of interest, and discover new music.
iOS
Tunigo Play

Tuner Radio Plus

Free
Best Mp3 Mp4 Muisc Player.
iOS
Tuner Radio Plus

VOZEE

Free
VOZEE is a app that can download music from your personal Onedrive and Dropbox Drive.
iOS
VOZEE

MintBeat Music

Free
Best Music Player.
iOS
MintBeat Music

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now