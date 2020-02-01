X

96.3XKE for iOS

By Adams Radio Group Free

Developer's Description

By Adams Radio Group

963XKE is Fort Wayne's Classic Rock!

The best app to get Live and Local class rock music. Now you can take 963XKE with you anywhere you go, right on your mobile device!

Listen to 963XKE and all your favorite on-air talent. Get all the Live & Local information you have come to expect from 963XKE. Catch up with the latest in Music News. Find out whats going on in Hollywood. Stay up on all the goings on in the Sports world. You get all the information you want right on your mobile device!

The 963XKE app brings you the music of AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Guns n Roses, Van Halen, ZZ Top and so many others.

Download the 963XKE app today!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.6.0

General

Release February 1, 2020
Date Added February 1, 2020
Version 3.6.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

