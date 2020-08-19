Join or Sign In

96.1 Fm Radio Station Trinidad and Tobago Music HD for Android

By LJSMARTSOLUTIONS Free

Developer's Description

By LJSMARTSOLUTIONS

Hello!! Now its available for download the new app of "96.1 Fm Radio Station Trinidad and Tobago Music HD" the Best Caribbean Music Radio FM Application, directly from Port Spain, Trinidad & Tobago, with more than 50 Hd radio stations from around the world!, and each month we will be adding more HD Radios Totally Free!.

With "96.1 Fm Radio Station Trinidad and Tobago Music HD", you can have a modern radio station tuner on your Android Smartphone or Tablet.

Also you will find in this Radio Tuner:

- 96.1 WEFM Fm Port Spain

- 95.1 The Best Mix Fm

- Sangeet 106.1 Fm

- Music 97.1 Fm

- 96.1 WEFM Vibe and much more for free!

You can listen to the TOP 40 Music of the month, and several kinds of music like pop, rock, hard rock, metal, heavy metal, trash metal, Nu Metal, Classic Rock, Country Music, Salsa, Merengue,Bachata, Reggueton, classical music, reggae, jazz, R&B, Rap, Trap, Sports Talks and games, news radio programs 24/7 for free!

You will also find the following extra in your app "96.1 Fm Radio Station Trinidad and Tobago Music HD":

- HD Visuals (Beautiful User Interface) and Sharing Button: With this radio broadcasting app, it is possible to view the name of the album and the name of the song that is currently playing and share it!.

- HD Voice and Music Recorder: In this Radio Broadcaster App you can record your favourite programs and music on the go!!

- Timer: It has a built-in sleep timer that you can access from the settings of the app. You can enjoy the sleep timer of this app setting it to close at the time you normally fall asleep.

- Search Button: You can find the radio you are looking for faster.

Now with your "96.1 Fm Radio Station Trinidad and Tobago Music HD" android music player online app, you can listen to live hd radio streaming everywhere and feel the power of music in your hands.

Wherever you are, you can listen "96.1 Fm Radio Station Trinidad and Tobago Music HD" and you can use it like a free local radio tuner fm am app, it does not matter where you are, Thanks for download our application!

This is a NON OFFICIAL APPLICATION, we only provide access to the transmissions that the owners of his rights offers online, if there is any problem please do not hesitate to contact us to justaroa.37@gmail.com and we will answer you ASAP.

1.0

August 19, 2020
August 19, 2020
1.0

Android
Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
