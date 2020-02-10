X

95.7 The Wolf for Android

By Mapleton Communications Free

Developer's Description

By Mapleton Communications

95.7 The Wolf is your home for New Country! We play your favorites. Download our official app, it's free, and never be without your favorites. Start listening now! Plus you will get access to all our videos, podcasts, contests, and tons of cool stuff.

-See the current song played and the history of all the songs we played.

- Get

Lyrics for every song

Concert recommendations

Check out our 95.7 The Wold concert calendar

Tons of music videos.

Learn all about your favorite artists

Plus their social feeds

Never be without your favorite radio station, listen at work, home or on the road. Install our app now and play all our great New Country Music.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1

General

Release February 10, 2020
Date Added February 10, 2020
Version 1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping