Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

95.7 The Game San Francisco for Android

By radiostationsamfmsmart Free

Developer's Description

By radiostationsamfmsmart

Now its available for download the ULTIMATE RADIO STREAMING app 95.7 The Game San Francisco the Best Sports and Music Radio FM Application, directly from San Francisco, California, United States, with your favourite music 24/7.

With "95.7 The Game San Francisco", you can have a modern radio station tuner on your Android Smartphone or Tablet.

Also you will find in this Radio Tuner:

- 95.7 The Game San Francisco Radio KGMZ and much more Radio Stations for free!

With this RADIO APP 95.7 The Game San Francisco it is possible to listen to the LAST GAMES and Plays of the month, and several kinds of music like pop, rock, hard rock, metal, heavy metal, trash metal, Nu Metal, Classic Rock, Country Music, Salsa, Merengue,Bachata, Reggueton, classical music, reggae, jazz, R&B, Rap, Trap, Sports Talks and games, news radio programs 24/7 for free!

You will also find the following extra in your app 95.7 The Game San Francisco:

- HD Visuals and Sharing Button

- HD Voice and Music Recorder

- Built in Timer

- Search Button

Thanks for download our application 95.7 The Game San Francisco!

This is a NON OFFICIAL APPLICATION, we only provide access to the transmissions that the owners of his rights offers online, if there is any problem please do not hesitate to contact us to gmirelisa@gmail.com and we will answer you ASAP.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now