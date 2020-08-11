95.5 WIFC is a 100,000-watt powerhouse Mainstream, Top 40 station serving Central Wisconsin since 1969, making it one of the longest-running continuously-broadcasting CHR-Top 40 stations in the United States. Wisconsin loves rock, dance, and pop and WIFC plays it all from Maroon 5 to Imagine Dragons, Ariana Grande to Cardi B, Ed Sheeran to Kahlid. If its a hot song, youre hearing it on WIFC!