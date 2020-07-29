Join or Sign In

95.3 MNC for Android

By Federated Digital Solutions, LLC Free

By Federated Digital Solutions, LLC

Take the latest news from 95.3 MNC and put it in your pocket with the all new 95.3 MNC mobile app! Keep up on breaking news from Michiana by reading the latest from 953MNC.com and by streaming Michianas News Channel live. Also keep up to date with school closings and on-demand audio delivered when you want it. If its news in Michiana, were reporting it and talking about it first on the 95.3 MNC app.

What's new in version 2.4.0

Release July 29, 2020
Date Added July 29, 2020
Version 2.4.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
