951 and 949 The Wow Factor plays more music than any other Phoenix radio stationby a mile! And Wow has a massive music library where you can listen for days and never hear the same song twicefeaturing The Beatles, Beach Boys, Supremes, Eagles, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac, Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Coldplay, Green Day, Five for Fighting, among many many other great artists! Get ityoull like it!