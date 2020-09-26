Were a very different kind of radio station. We dont have DJs, we dont take requests and we play what we want! Which, by the way, is music ranging from the late 60s all the way to last week. We also dont really care much for news, weather, traffic or useless talk. Mostly we just care about playing a bunch of songs in a row and having a good time. You'll usually find us doing something cool around East Tennessee. Were 94.3 Jack FM, Knoxville TN.