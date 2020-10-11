Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Southern Oregon's Hit Music Station 93.7 Now FM with Brooke & Jubal in the Morning. James Tyler from 10am - 2pm and Your Girl Mekela from 2pm - 7pm! Send a shout-out voice message to the studio and request a song or share your thoughts on a topic. You can see the song history of what we've played recently and more. If you have Android Auto, the app will integrate with your car's dashboard.