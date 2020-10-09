Join or Sign In

93.3 The Rock for iOS

By Jim Pattison Broadcast Group LP Free

Developer's Description

By Jim Pattison Broadcast Group LP

93.3 The Rock is is Saskatchewans Rock Station. Nothing but the greatest classic rock ever made from all the greats. AC/DC, Clapton, The Boss, GNR, Stones, Led Zeppelin, Eagles, Dylan and many more! No wimply crap, just all rock all the time Crank it up, lock it on and enjoy the greatest music ever made and now listen to us anywhere on earth with our FREE ROCK app!

What's new in version 11.14.20

Release October 9, 2020
Date Added October 9, 2020
Version 11.14.20

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

