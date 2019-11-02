X

9292 for Android

By 9292 Free

Developer's Description

By 9292

9292 your travel companion

For those who are new to 9292: 9292.nl is the ultimate travel planner for all public transport in the Netherlands. With the 9292 app for Android planning your trip from A to B will be even faster. This app gives you the real time travel information. Personal preferences can be saved and the lay is user friendly.

From anywhere to everywhere

The app provides various options for choosing your departure location and destination: your current location (using GPS), a known location (like a shopping mall, station or landmark), a bus stop, an address or a location you created.

Check on your trip on the go

With this app the 9292 real time travel planner has become even more mobile. On the go you can easily check what time your connecting bus leaves and if there are any changes on your route.

Specifications:

- Real time travel planner for all public transport in the Netherlands

- Save and your personal travel advice and take it with you

- Create personal departure locations and destinations

- Information about important locations nearby

- Travel advices can now be saved in your calendar

- Sending a travel advice by email is now possible

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.9.7

General

Release November 2, 2019
Date Added November 2, 2019
Version 1.9.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Maps - Navigate & Explore

Free
Navigate your world faster and easier with Google Maps.
Android
Maps - Navigate & Explore

Google Earth

Free
Gain a new world perspective exploring the globe with a swipe of your finger.
Android
Google Earth

MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

Free
Access worldwide offline maps with navigation, driving directions & traffic info.
Android
MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Free
Save money, save time and never pay full price for gas again.
Android
GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping