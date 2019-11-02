9292 your travel companion

For those who are new to 9292: 9292.nl is the ultimate travel planner for all public transport in the Netherlands. With the 9292 app for Android planning your trip from A to B will be even faster. This app gives you the real time travel information. Personal preferences can be saved and the lay is user friendly.

From anywhere to everywhere

The app provides various options for choosing your departure location and destination: your current location (using GPS), a known location (like a shopping mall, station or landmark), a bus stop, an address or a location you created.

Check on your trip on the go

With this app the 9292 real time travel planner has become even more mobile. On the go you can easily check what time your connecting bus leaves and if there are any changes on your route.

Specifications:

- Real time travel planner for all public transport in the Netherlands

- Save and your personal travel advice and take it with you

- Create personal departure locations and destinations

- Information about important locations nearby

- Travel advices can now be saved in your calendar

- Sending a travel advice by email is now possible