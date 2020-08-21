Sign in to add and modify your software
Northeast Louisiana is WOLF COUNTRY! And 92.3 The Wolf plays the Most Country Music Variety for NELA. Listen for Fresh and Familiar Favorites from Luke Combs; Blake Shelton; George Strait; Carrie Underwood; Tim McGraw; Sam Hunt; Alan Jackson; Kenny Chesney; Maren Morris; Garth Brooks and many more. Start your day with Bobby Bones and stay all day with John Runyan and Sheila Kay.