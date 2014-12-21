X

91streets for iOS

By 91streets Media Technologies Private Limited Free

Developer's Description

By 91streets Media Technologies Private Limited
91streets - Your Shopping CompanionOne app to find your favourite brands and offers in the city! Currently active in Mumbai.91streets - shopping companion is a great shopping application which enables customers to locate stores, locate brands, follow brands and find great discounts when they plan to shop. Clothing stores, Footwear stores, Jewellery stores, fashion accessories stores, sports & fitness stores, kids stores, electronics stores and health & beauty care stores can be found on 91streets mobile application.Features and Functionality:91streets simplifies the shopping experience by helping the user to:- Locate Stores - Locate Malls- Find Offers and discounts in stores - Find offers and discounts in malls- Follow Brands- Stay Updated with Offers & New Arrivals in favourite retail brand stores- Receive special coupons and discounts!- *Shopping Bag* is a feature wherein you need to indicate your shopping plan (indicate the products you intend to buy). 91streets shopping application will send notifications about relevant stores - offers & new arrivals in those stores for your shopping plan. You just need to sit back and relax, 91streets will do the shopping research for you! It is indeed a great shopping discount application for you.91streets also helps:- Locate stores on maps- Find Addresses, Phone numbers and working hours for stores- Rate and write reviews about brands- Find offers in every mall- Add brands to favourites list- Find Restaurants, Cinema and Entertainment in MallsWe are in the process of working with the biggest retail brands of India and make sure the users never miss any sale for shopping. We intend to never let you shop without a deal or an offer!The Shopping Categories on 91streets for which you can find brand stores in your city are:ClothingFootwearFashion AccessoriesHealth & Beauty CareSports & FitnessKidsJewelleryElectronicsOther categories are Coming Soon...Currently you can find the following category stores in Mumbai.So download the application and Locate - Visit - Shop - Save!Currently we are eyeing all the shopping destinations in Mumbai91streets is Coming Soon to help you with shopping destinations in-Delhi-NCRKolkataPuneAhmedabadBangaloreHyderabadChennaiJaipurWe are constantly striving to improve and would love to hear from you about 91streets Shopping CompanionGet in touch: info@91streets.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release June 22, 2016
Date Added December 21, 2014
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Compatible with: iphone3gs, iphone4, ipodtouchfourthgen, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Free
Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk.
iOS
Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Free
Looking for a new hairstyle?
iOS
Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Free
Yummly is your smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way.
iOS
Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Bumble - Meet New People

Free
Start building valuable relationships, finding friends, and making empowered connections.
iOS
Bumble - Meet New People

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping