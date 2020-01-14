X

911 Emergency Rescue - Ambulance & FireTruck Game for iOS

By Hafiz Muhammad Sajid Free

Developer's Description

By Hafiz Muhammad Sajid

Become a lifesaver with this epic rescue simulator! Drive with the ambulance near the emergency and bring the wounded people to the hospital.

DRIVE AMBULANCE TO BECOME HERO:

Save the patient in the back of your ambulance. Put on the sirens and rush through the busy traffic to the hospital! Paramedic team is alert for all emergency situations and to complete operations in chopper.

FLY IN A RESCUE HELICOPTER!

Become ambulance helicopter pilot and fly over top hills to rescue injured patient. City is flooded be daring enough to take charge of your own apache helicopter simulator! The mountain people are in danger because of many mountain flood. Its time for the pilot to save the people.

BECOME A GOOD FIRE FIGHTER AND STEP IN YOUR FIRE TRUCK!

Put on your suit and helmet, and step in your fast truck and drive to the emergency! You are a born firefighter! Take charge of the 911 rescue team. Save the day and tame the burning hot flames before they get out of control.

Features:

Cool extreme firefighter, Heli animations.

Ambulance van with stretcher and a 911 helicopter

Realistic auto physics, city traffic

Become part of the elite helicopter pilot squad.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release January 14, 2020
Date Added January 14, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

8 Ball Pool

Free
The World's #1 Pool game - now on iOS!Play with friends! Play with Legends. Play the hit Miniclip 8 Ball Pool game on your mobile and become the...
iOS
8 Ball Pool

The Sims FreePlay

Free
Fall in love with The Sims FreePlay French Romance update.
iOS
The Sims FreePlay

Fallout Shelter

Free
Create a brighter future underground for the dwellers and protect them from the dangers of the wasteland.
iOS
Fallout Shelter

Plague Inc.

$0.99
Can you infect the world.
iOS
Plague Inc.

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping