Knitting and Crochet Buddy (Knitting Buddy) is an all-in-one knitting and crochet project tracker that allows you to track multiple knitting or crochet projects. Knitting Buddy has a row counter, repeat counter, project timer, notes pages, ruler, a flashlight, and it even displays your knitting pattern on the row counter page (great for lace)! This app was originally developed for knitting, but those who crochet will also find it quite useful.

Boost your creativity with this stitch library of crochet stitch patterns !

Here is a collection of 900+ crochet stitches which you can use in many different ways. From the most basic stitches to the most complex, there are countless beautiful patterns for you to choose from that surely you will love.

I am constantly adding more stitches.

A in-depth app to learn how to crochet quick. All the free crochet patterns like crochet hat patterns, crochet scarf patterns, crochet afghan patterns is compiled and more will be added in coming updates. You will be amazed by all the crochet ideas & crochet tutorial videos.

Enjoys making clothes using the technique of crocheting, be your own fashion designer.

FEATURES:-

Crochet Tips,

Crochet Patterns,

Crochet Hat Patterns,

Crochet Designs,

Crochet Ideas Step By Step App,

And many more.