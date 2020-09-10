One of the most addictive flight games with a high happiness user experience and its free!

You the Pilot, is responsible for the maneuvering of the plane through various obstacles, from Trees to Missiles; Your skills will bring you as far as possible conquering the sky.

Face the challenge of maneuvering the sky through different stages. Gain bonus scores from shooting down missiles. Watch out though, for this plane, the sky is the limit! Your survival is as good as your piloting skills.

Features:

Offline Play - Play whenever & wherever!

Optimized - Plays well on high and low-resolution devices

9/11 Flight Sthotdown is free to play with major updates coming soon such as a Highscore billboard.

