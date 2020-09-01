Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Class 8th (vigyan) Ncert Solution with extra solved questions
8th class Science solution in Hindi App contain Ncert Science book of class 8th solution in Hindi Medium.
Features Added:
Chapters Indexed
Chapter-wise Solved Questions in Hindi Medium ( ) with extra questions
Night Mode
Key:: Works without internet connection.
8th class science solution in Hindi app Included : (content)
Ch-1
Ch-2 :
Ch-3
Ch-4 :
Ch-5
Ch-6
Ch-7
Ch-8 -
Ch-9
Ch-10
Ch-11
Ch-12
Ch-13
Ch-14
Ch-15
Ch-16
Ch-17
Ch-18
Please RATE US:
1. Please RATE this application 5 STARS, if you find this app benefited you.
2. We are always in the look out on how to improve our apps. If you have any suggestion or question about this app,
Once again, Don't Forget to Rate Us, Bcz your appreciation will encourage us to work harder and smarter.
Thanks to all.
Please kindly email us at:
E-mail Us : freetutionclasses@gmail.com