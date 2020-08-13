Join or Sign In

8it for iOS

By 8it Free

Developer's Description

By 8it

Never go hangry again. 8it is the simplest way to find the best food in NYC.

Short & sweet 8-word food recommendations by people you trust in the food industry. People like credible chefs, critics, food celebrities, and your go-to food media sources.

This isnt a crowdsourced platform for complaining, so you wont find Karen here. No long rant reviews about the service or the drafty front door. 8it is all about the food and none of the BS. If it's not great, it's not on 8it.

Exclusively available in NYC and password protected. Dont have the password? DM us on Instagram (@8itapp) to request access.

What's new in version 1.0.14

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020
Version 1.0.14

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

