Never go hangry again. 8it is the simplest way to find the best food in NYC.

Short & sweet 8-word food recommendations by people you trust in the food industry. People like credible chefs, critics, food celebrities, and your go-to food media sources.

This isnt a crowdsourced platform for complaining, so you wont find Karen here. No long rant reviews about the service or the drafty front door. 8it is all about the food and none of the BS. If it's not great, it's not on 8it.

Exclusively available in NYC and password protected. Dont have the password? DM us on Instagram (@8itapp) to request access.