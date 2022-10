This game is so fun, You have 8 shot to hit the best score, But there are several Rules,-To start you have shot two same color bloxs,-5 Blox gives you +1 extra shot ,-6 Blox gives you +2 extra shot,-7 Blox gives you +3 extra shot,-8 Blox gives you +3 extra shot and +4 extra points,-9 Blox gives you +3 extra shot and +7 extra points,-10 Blox gives you +3 extra shot and +10 points,-11 Blox gives you +3 extra shot and +11 points,-12 Blox gives you +3 extra shot and +12 points,-13 Blox gives you +3 extra shot and +13 points,-14 Blox gives you +3 extra shot and +14 points,-15 Blox and more gives you +5 extra shot and +15 points,