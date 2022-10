Created by industry leaders Wheels Up, the revolutionary membership-based private aviation company,and Apollo Jets, the preeminent provider of private jet charter services, 8760 Membership offers acomprehensive private aviation solution enhanced by a lifestyle offering of unmatched experiences, eventsand partner benefits. The 8760 Mobile App lets Members book on-demand travel, explore unique cost-saving private travel opportunities, manage their account and seamlessly engage with all program features. * View upcoming and past itineraries on your personal My Trips page* View and select from unprecedented ticket and suite opportunities to in-demand sporting events, concerts, family shows and meet and greet opportunities with your favorite athletes and entertainers.* Request and schedule your next flight anytime, anywhere* Book from a vast selection of Hot Flightsempty leg travel opportunities, posteddaily and updated in real-time, for less than the cost of a commercial flight* Participate in the Wheels Up Shared Flights program to make your private flying evenmore economical* Estimate your travel time between any two airports * Keep up to date with all exclusive 8760 Lifestyle opportunities, including in-demand experiences, one-of-a-kind events and valuable partner benefits. * Update and keep track of your 8760 Account Information via your mobile deviceWhether its in the air or on the ground, 8760 makes private travel and the advantages of membership more accessible than ever before.Wheels Up and Apollo Jets act as agents for the members, and are not the operators of the program aircraft; FAA licensed and DOT registered air carriers participating in the program exercise full operational control of the program aircraft. Any aircraft owned or leased by Wheels Up are dry leased to the operating air carrier to facilitate operations by that carrier.