Communication & Collaboration in Restaurants

We at 86d are all people from the restaurant industry, just like you. We created a simple to use app that makes ours and will make your life a little bit easier. Always know what's 86, avoid embarrassing situations where guest orders something thats 86 and you dont even know it's 86(happened to us 100+ times but not anymore), set PARs and monitor to stay on top of the inventory, create digital menus and communicate with your team in real-time = more time for you to actually grow your business.

Start in minutes not weeks!

It is easy to start thanks to our 86d customer support specialists. We have all been working(some of us still do:) ) in the restaurant industry, in other words, we understand work you do every day and we are here to help you customize 86d to best serve your needs. Every new start is hard, but when we say we are here to help you, we actually mean that we will show up at your place and help you get started using 86d!

Never again miss that something is 86!

Imagine you ran out of well vodka. Even if you are super organized, its gonna happen sometimes. The best thing you can do is let everyone know that well vodka is 86(It is super easy to do that with 86d). If you do that, it cant happen that your employees put an 86 item into POS - we all know how annoying is when that happens!

All communication in the same place!

Whether you want to share sales report with owners and managers, send a funny picture from last night to everyone, inform servers to push King salmon tonight, give heads up to bartenders that you are introducing a new cocktail or tell Lora that she has done a fantastic job today, weve got you covered!

Monitor everything!

From inventory to employees birthdays and work anniversaries. In addition to knowing whats the status of Jameson, we will also remind you that your best servers birthday is coming. It is a little thing, but just a message happy birthday means a lot, and we dont even want to talk about a little present(but we definitely encourage presents!).

Onboarding / digital menus!

Create in-depth digital menus that your employees will master 45% faster than usual. We know how much work chefs put in to create great menus. Makes us sad when employees are not familiar with details that make a certain dish special. Digital menus(text + pictures) will give chefs the opportunity to explain in-depth why something is so special + emphasize key sales points. Not only employees will learn menu faster, increase restaurant sales, but also you will save the planet by not printing 30+ onboarding pages for every new employee.

If you need help or have any question, contact us at feedback@86d.us anytime 24/7/365.