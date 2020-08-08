80's AR Portal is a simple Augmented Reality app that help you to travel into a 80's style world!

-Scan the floor

-Instantiate the portal

-Walk through the portal and explore a 80's style world

-Walk through again to come back into real world

That's not a game. It's only a simple virtual world visualizer using portal system.

Do you have suggestion? Let me know with a comment!

This app use Google ARCore technology.