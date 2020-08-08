Join or Sign In

80's AR Portal (ARCore) for Android

By Guida Pasquale Free

By Guida Pasquale

80's AR Portal is a simple Augmented Reality app that help you to travel into a 80's style world!

-Scan the floor

-Instantiate the portal

-Walk through the portal and explore a 80's style world

-Walk through again to come back into real world

That's not a game. It's only a simple virtual world visualizer using portal system.

Do you have suggestion? Let me know with a comment!

This app use Google ARCore technology.

What's new in version 1.0.2

Release August 8, 2020
Date Added August 8, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 7.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
