Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
80's AR Portal is a simple Augmented Reality app that help you to travel into a 80's style world!
-Scan the floor
-Instantiate the portal
-Walk through the portal and explore a 80's style world
-Walk through again to come back into real world
That's not a game. It's only a simple virtual world visualizer using portal system.
Do you have suggestion? Let me know with a comment!
This app use Google ARCore technology.