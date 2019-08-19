X

7zip : zip unzip tool for Android

By star lab Free

Developer's Description

By star lab

7Zip is an advanced file explorer

(7Zip can uncompress the zip file, but is also a powerful file explorer,

SD card, copy, move, delete, rename, compress and unzip in zip and 7z format, check the usage rate, save and launch applications.

features:

- multiselection

- copy, move, paste

- open, rename, delete (file, folder)

- compression and decompression in zip formats, unzip, compressed sending

- use of the SD card

- backup of applications

- archive in zip and 7z format

- supported decompression formats: zip, alz, egg, tar, tar.gz, tar.bz2, gz, bz2, rar, jar, 7z, lzh

- ability to split compressed files

- image reader (support for animated gif)

- text reader

- task killer

- FTP client

- FTP server (to manage the phone files via wifi)

- Photo calendar (all photos will be sorted by date automatically, and browse them)

- Hexadecimal file reader

- Default application manager

- Image resizing

- find file and character string in text files

* Compress and extract password protected archives;

* Edit archives: Add / delete files from / to the archive (zip, 7zip, tar, apk, mtz);

* Create and decompress archives in several parts: 7z, rar (unzip only);

* Uncompress incomplete archives;

* Open compressed files;

* Open an archive from an email application.

What's new in version 1.5

Release August 19, 2019
Date Added August 19, 2019
Version 1.5

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 175
Downloads Last Week 3
