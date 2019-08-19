7Zip is an advanced file explorer
(7Zip can uncompress the zip file, but is also a powerful file explorer,
SD card, copy, move, delete, rename, compress and unzip in zip and 7z format, check the usage rate, save and launch applications.
features:
- multiselection
- copy, move, paste
- open, rename, delete (file, folder)
- compression and decompression in zip formats, unzip, compressed sending
- use of the SD card
- backup of applications
- archive in zip and 7z format
- supported decompression formats: zip, alz, egg, tar, tar.gz, tar.bz2, gz, bz2, rar, jar, 7z, lzh
- ability to split compressed files
- image reader (support for animated gif)
- text reader
- task killer
- FTP client
- FTP server (to manage the phone files via wifi)
- Photo calendar (all photos will be sorted by date automatically, and browse them)
- Hexadecimal file reader
- Default application manager
- Image resizing
- find file and character string in text files
* Compress and extract password protected archives;
* Edit archives: Add / delete files from / to the archive (zip, 7zip, tar, apk, mtz);
* Create and decompress archives in several parts: 7z, rar (unzip only);
* Uncompress incomplete archives;
* Open compressed files;
* Open an archive from an email application.
