7Zip is an advanced file explorer

(7Zip can uncompress the zip file, but is also a powerful file explorer,

SD card, copy, move, delete, rename, compress and unzip in zip and 7z format, check the usage rate, save and launch applications.

features:

- multiselection

- copy, move, paste

- open, rename, delete (file, folder)

- compression and decompression in zip formats, unzip, compressed sending

- use of the SD card

- backup of applications

- archive in zip and 7z format

- supported decompression formats: zip, alz, egg, tar, tar.gz, tar.bz2, gz, bz2, rar, jar, 7z, lzh

- ability to split compressed files

- image reader (support for animated gif)

- text reader

- task killer

- FTP client

- FTP server (to manage the phone files via wifi)

- Photo calendar (all photos will be sorted by date automatically, and browse them)

- Hexadecimal file reader

- Default application manager

- Image resizing

- find file and character string in text files

* Compress and extract password protected archives;

* Edit archives: Add / delete files from / to the archive (zip, 7zip, tar, apk, mtz);

* Create and decompress archives in several parts: 7z, rar (unzip only);

* Uncompress incomplete archives;

* Open compressed files;

* Open an archive from an email application.