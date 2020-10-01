Sign in to add and modify your software
if you are looking for a special service with amazing taste of coffee after delicious food ... you just need 7eleven Restaurant and Cafe' that is located in East Jerusalem.
7eleven Restaurant & cafe' Mobile App Features:
- Order Food or drinks from our special menu items for Dine in or Take-Away Orders.
- Gather points when visiting us and get many special Gifts.
- View Our Hot Deals and Offers on the go.
-Stay updated with our nice events inside the restaurant.
- Contact us easily through phone , email or social Media.
- GPS directions to reach us quickly with opening hours info.
- Nice image gallery for the various kinds of Food inside the Restaurant.
- Join us and sign up for our Mailing list to receive all our new and hot deals and offers.
All copyrights are reserved to H.T. Apps 2017