if you are looking for a special service with amazing taste of coffee after delicious food ... you just need 7eleven Restaurant and Cafe' that is located in East Jerusalem.

7eleven Restaurant & cafe' Mobile App Features:

- Order Food or drinks from our special menu items for Dine in or Take-Away Orders.

- Gather points when visiting us and get many special Gifts.

- View Our Hot Deals and Offers on the go.

-Stay updated with our nice events inside the restaurant.

- Contact us easily through phone , email or social Media.

- GPS directions to reach us quickly with opening hours info.

- Nice image gallery for the various kinds of Food inside the Restaurant.

- Join us and sign up for our Mailing list to receive all our new and hot deals and offers.

All copyrights are reserved to H.T. Apps 2017