7eleven Restaurant & Cafe for Android

By H.T. Apps Free

Developer's Description

By H.T. Apps

if you are looking for a special service with amazing taste of coffee after delicious food ... you just need 7eleven Restaurant and Cafe' that is located in East Jerusalem.

7eleven Restaurant & cafe' Mobile App Features:

- Order Food or drinks from our special menu items for Dine in or Take-Away Orders.

- Gather points when visiting us and get many special Gifts.

- View Our Hot Deals and Offers on the go.

-Stay updated with our nice events inside the restaurant.

- Contact us easily through phone , email or social Media.

- GPS directions to reach us quickly with opening hours info.

- Nice image gallery for the various kinds of Food inside the Restaurant.

- Join us and sign up for our Mailing list to receive all our new and hot deals and offers.

All copyrights are reserved to H.T. Apps 2017

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release October 1, 2020
Date Added October 1, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
