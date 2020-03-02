X

7 years from now for iOS

Developer's Description

7 years ago, I lost my memories...

But there is one promise I can never forget--

"I'll be waiting for you, 7 years from now..."

A promise with someone I have no recollection of

To find the missing pieces of my memory

And to fulfill my promise I made that day

I came back to this town--

Game Explanation

Story

The main character has lost his memories from a certain incident 7 years ago.

The story starts with him coming back to his hometown during the spring break.

What kind of game is it?

It is a story-based RPG game. There is no combat in this game.

Is it free to play?

This game is completely free to play until the end.

There are no limitations or restrictions in terms in place.

There are certain purchasable post-story content available.

What's new in version 2.23

Release March 2, 2020
Date Added March 2, 2020
Version 2.23

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

