Key Features in English
- 7-STEP English pattern study method helps you notice small details
- 7-STEP English pattern study method for memorization! English goes right into your brain~
- Different study methods, including Warming, Listening, Reviewing, Answering, Selecting, Playing! So much fun~
- The most efficient study through the review function using the iPhones Notification Center.
- Plenty of examples and necessary expressions
- Lively and accurate pronunciation practice with a native speakers voice
- Better English listening skills thanks to a native speakers voice
- Easily remember English expressions through different kinds of English speed games.
- User interface design to make study comfortable
- Universal App compatible with iPhone5 and iPad mini, etc. (Buy once to have access to all functions.)
7-STEP English Pattern Study Method is just what youve been waiting for, a new way to study. The 7-STEP English pattern study method is carried out in stages and you will remember English expressions in no time at all.
- STEP 1 (Warming): Reading and mastering important English expressions and how to use them.
- STEP 2 (Listening): Get familiar with English expressions by listening to clear and accurate pronunciation (a native speakers pronunciation).
- STEP 3 (Reviewing): Remembering in reverse, speaking and match backwards.
- STEP 4 (Answering): Using important expressions through questions and answers
- STEP 5 (Selecting): Mastery through listening to questions and choosing the right answers
- STEP 6 (Playing): Is it a game? Or is it English study? The best immersive English speed games
- STEP 7 (Notification): English review and preparation notification functions through the iOS Notification Center
