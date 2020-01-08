X

7-STEP : Let's improve speaking and listening skills in English. for iOS

By Woori Kim $0.99

Developer's Description

By Woori Kim

Free Event All In-App Purchases!! (Limited Time)

7-STEP20131iPhone 5

- iOS!

- 7!

-7

7-STEP

7-STEP ! ~

iPhone

iPhone 5iPad mini()

7-STEP

7-STEP7-STEP

- 1 ():

- 2 (): ()

- 3 ():

- 4 ():

- 5 ():

- 6 ():

- 7 (): iOS

iPhone/iPad

iPhoneiPad

iPhoneiPad

iPhoniPadiPhoneiPad

http://stepedu.myds.me/StepEnglish/China

Key Features in English

- 7-STEP English pattern study method helps you notice small details

- 7-STEP English pattern study method for memorization! English goes right into your brain~

- Different study methods, including Warming, Listening, Reviewing, Answering, Selecting, Playing! So much fun~

- The most efficient study through the review function using the iPhones Notification Center.

- Plenty of examples and necessary expressions

- Lively and accurate pronunciation practice with a native speakers voice

- Better English listening skills thanks to a native speakers voice

- Easily remember English expressions through different kinds of English speed games.

- User interface design to make study comfortable

- Universal App compatible with iPhone5 and iPad mini, etc. (Buy once to have access to all functions.)

Key Features in English

7-STEP English Pattern Study Method is just what youve been waiting for, a new way to study. The 7-STEP English pattern study method is carried out in stages and you will remember English expressions in no time at all.

- STEP 1 (Warming): Reading and mastering important English expressions and how to use them.

- STEP 2 (Listening): Get familiar with English expressions by listening to clear and accurate pronunciation (a native speakers pronunciation).

- STEP 3 (Reviewing): Remembering in reverse, speaking and match backwards.

- STEP 4 (Answering): Using important expressions through questions and answers

- STEP 5 (Selecting): Mastery through listening to questions and choosing the right answers

- STEP 6 (Playing): Is it a game? Or is it English study? The best immersive English speed games

- STEP 7 (Notification): English review and preparation notification functions through the iOS Notification Center

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.6.2

General

Release January 8, 2020
Date Added January 8, 2020
Version 2.6.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

Simply Guitar by JoyTunes

Free
Learn to Play Guitar.
iOS
Simply Guitar by JoyTunes

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping