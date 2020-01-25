X

7 Minute Workout | Down Dog for iOS

By Yoga Buddhi Co. Free

Developer's Description

By Yoga Buddhi Co.

Short on time and want results fast? Get fit with a different total body workout every day with 7 Minute Workout. From the creators of the top rated Yoga App, Down Dog, 7 Minute Workout is 100% free, customizable, and youll never get the same workout twice!

100% FREE

All the content, including a library of over 400 exercises, is completely free with no subscription required.

BEGINNER FRIENDLY

Our high definition videos and clear instructions guide you through each exercise!

BUILD THE WORKOUT YOU WANT

Choose between the traditional 7 Minute Workout or a 7 Minute Workout with new exercises every time.

BOOST FEATURE

Further tailor your workout and target a specific area of the body by choosing one of our boosts.

DYNAMIC CHANGING MUSIC

Beats that match your movement and keep you pushing hard.

OFFLINE

Download a practice for offline use and take it with you anywhere! Practice in your living room, in a hotel, or on the beach.

SYNC BETWEEN DEVICES

Automatically syncs across all your devices.

Integrates with the Apple Health app!

Down Dog's terms and conditions can be found at https://www.downdogapp.com/terms

Down Dog's privacy policy can be found at https://www.downdogapp.com/privacy

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.4.8

General

Release January 25, 2020
Date Added January 25, 2020
Version 4.4.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

Free
Rock your weight goals in one app, the easy way.
iOS
Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

First Aid by American Red Cross

Free
Get simple step-by-step instructions guide you through everyday first aid scenarios.
iOS
First Aid by American Red Cross

Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Free
Be fitter. Be healthier. Be the best you. Find friends in the largest fitness community. Log all activities (steps, run, walk, weight, etc).
iOS
Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Free
Calm is the #1 app for mindfulness and meditation to bring more clarity, joy and peace to your daily life.
iOS
Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping