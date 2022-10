Who's out for dinner? And who's up for a party?Got some spare time? Connect instantly to hang out.Send a Six.Messaging is a thing of the past!Six people to do something.Send a Six to eat,Send a Six to go on a date. (Because sometimes it's hard to text but easyto Send a Six)Send a Six if you want to know what's up.Send a Six if you're bored or just want to have fun.No more texting. Just Sixting.Connect with your friends instantly, nobody has time for messaging.The most effortless communication.SIXTING IS THE NEW VIBE.SIXTING IS FASTER THEN TEXTING!