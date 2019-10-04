X

600 words for Android

By Adrian Tomas Free

By Adrian Tomas

Your task is to find the hidden word using a picture as a hint, the task seems easy, but the solution is not always obvious and sometimes you can spend more than one hour or even a day on the solution of the puzzle.

- High-quality and beautiful pictures

- More than 550 puzzles

- Can't decide? Friends will help, ask for help in passing levels from friends in the social.networks.

- Earn coins by watching video ads.

- Stuck on a level? Friends don't know the answer? Go to the next level, it is possible to pass three levels at once!

- Minimalistic and nice design

- Help system

- Ability to play in English, French, Russian, Spanish, German, Portuguese and Italian languages to choose from.

This game can be played alone, but we recommend that you do it in the company of friends, colleagues or classmates, so fun) Good luck and have fun!

