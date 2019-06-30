X

600 words of riddles for Android

By Sergei Meneg Free

Developer's Description

By Sergei Meneg

In this game there are 600 words of riddles and the same number of pictures. Need to guess the word shown in the picture. Mostly words are used in everyday life, but there are those that are extremely rare in everyday conversation. Your task is to guess the word shown in the picture. At the same time there are four pictures, you can guess any of the four words. The game promotes the development of logical thinking. Enjoy your stay.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release June 30, 2019
Date Added June 30, 2019
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Words With Friends 2 - Word Game

Free
Challenge your intelligence, vocabulary, and ingenuity by the legendary competitive brain teaser.
Android
Words With Friends 2 - Word Game

Classic Words Solo

Free
Classic Words Solo is the number one word game to play against your smartphone or tablet (solitaire mode).
Android
Classic Words Solo

Plague Inc.

Free
Infect the world.
Android
Plague Inc.

Bejeweled Blitz

Free
Play the world's #1 puzzle game. Match three gems for 60 sparkly seconds of fun.
Android
Bejeweled Blitz

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping