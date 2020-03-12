Designed for babies and children aged 18 months +, Animal Sounds Safari is an interactive, immersive environment for your children to discover the realistic sounds and names of over 60 animals!

A WORLD OF ANIMALS ON YOUR DEVICE

Our app features one of the richest, most diverse selection of animal noises on the market. With multiple variations of the same animal, your child or baby can hear and learn the difference between variations of the same animal.

GO ON A SOUND SAFARI

Discover & learn the real sounds of farm, wild and exotic animals from all over the world. Listen to animals in their natural environments; in the woods, Africa, Australia, Asia, in the ocean and more!

AD FREE & SUITABLE FOR LONE PLAY!

Weve built Animal Sounds Safari from the ground up to be completely child and baby safe. With no ads, there is no risk of your child being exposed to inappropriate content or accidentally clicking on something that isnt suitable for them.

You can have peace of mind as your child discovers a world of animal noises in a safe, interactive environment.

ANIMAL SOUNDS SAFARI HIGHLIGHTS

More than 60 animals and 150 sounds

Different variations of many animal noises

Tap to hear the sound, tap and hold to listen to the name in the selected language

Multilingual support learn animal names in different languages

No ads!

Suitable for lone play or with parents

Professionally illustrated graphics drawn by passionate artists

Supported and recommended by educators

Built with education in mind, Animal Sounds Safari offers babies and kids the opportunity to learn real animal sounds in a rich, interactive and lovingly created environment.