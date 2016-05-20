What's new in version 5.190

A new message will be displayed if you're offline. The cover picture now has a soft parallax effect. You can now upload an individual picture for your profile. The profile picture is shown at the top of the menu. If you're signed in, personal account notifications are displayed in the menu. A crash could occur, when quickly switching between Tapps. Under the surface, we corrected some errors and optimized the performance of the app.