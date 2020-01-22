5GMARK is a tool offering a comprehensive and reliable benchmark of the quality of service for smartphones. It allows you to compare smartphones, networks or places on every technologies 2G (Edge, Gprs), 3G (Umts, Hsdpa, H+, Dual-carrier), 4G (LTE), 5G and Wifi.

When you perform free tests with 5GMARK, you participate in a collaborative project to aggregate a base of information for understanding and improving the quality of service.

The "Speed Test" quickly calculates downlink and uplink network speed (average Bitrate).

At the end of the Test, in the results, you can benchmark your results against the average bitrate obtained by other users in your country, in the same area or using the same smartphone (wifi or cellular).

The "Full Test" is a scenario with all protocols (latency, transfer, youtube, web) giving full visibility over the quality of the connection environment. It calculates a score which let you compare between them different smartphones, networks or places.