5G Simulator 1000Mbit/s for Android

By SeriousSimulatorApps Free

Be the first one in school to show off your amazing 5G phone to friends and family. This app simulates what 5G might feel like. Have fun and enjoy!

This app won't give your phone actual 5G capabilities. Data usage still work via your personal contract/carrier. Data costs may vary depending on your contract and provider. Your provider may charge you for data usage. We assume no liability for any data used or any costs incurred while having installed or using this app and all other possible conditions or situations. With downloading this app you agree to these terms.

Release February 20, 2020
Date Added February 20, 2020
Version v1.2.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
