This version of 59 does not display any advertisements. This version also provides for competitions between you and your friends. Select a challenge level from 1-25 on each players phone, then each player receives the same sequence of balls, colors and cylinders for the entire challenge. The player that scores the most points wins. A challenge does not end when a player selects an incorrect response, they simply lose some points and the challenge continues. 59 will test your quickness and ability to stay focused. Each level last for 59 seconds. As you advance to higher levels the game becomes more difficult. Your fun begins at level 1 as a white belt. As you accumulate points and advance in levels you earn more advanced belt colors. Your ultimate goal is to obtain your black belt.Challenge your family and friends to see who can earn more points and advance to higher levels.59 is also handy if you get sleepy and need to stay awake, advance just one level in the app and you are guaranteed to be wide awake.