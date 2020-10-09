The 52-week Challenge is a way to save money over 52 weeks.

The benefit of this challenge is that it is not necessary to have a large amount of money. However, the greater the contribution per week, the more you will have at the end of the challenge.

How does the 52 week challenge work?

The goal of the challenge is to be able to end the period of 1 year, or 52 weeks, with a relevant amount of money saved.

Each week, you need to separate and save a certain amount of money.

Over the weeks, the value is increased.

Example

In the first week, you save $1.00; on the second, $2.00; on the third, $3.00. And so on, until the 52nd week, you will have to save $52.00. At the end of the entire period, you will have saved $1,378.