52 week challenge for iOS

By Raffael Patrcio de Souza Free

Developer's Description

The 52-week Challenge is a way to save money over 52 weeks.

The benefit of this challenge is that it is not necessary to have a large amount of money. However, the greater the contribution per week, the more you will have at the end of the challenge.

How does the 52 week challenge work?

The goal of the challenge is to be able to end the period of 1 year, or 52 weeks, with a relevant amount of money saved.

Each week, you need to separate and save a certain amount of money.

Over the weeks, the value is increased.

Example

In the first week, you save $1.00; on the second, $2.00; on the third, $3.00. And so on, until the 52nd week, you will have to save $52.00. At the end of the entire period, you will have saved $1,378.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release October 9, 2020
Date Added October 9, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

