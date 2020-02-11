X

500 Low FODMAP Recipes: IBS relief & a happy gut for iOS

By Papertrell $2.99

Developer's Description

By Papertrell

Following the Low FODMAP diet can be daunting this app will inspire and empower you to eat a vibrant, tasty, and well balanced diet whilst on the Low FODMAP diet.

The recipes in this app are not only delicious and easy, they are all 100% low in FODMAPs and suitable for the elimination phase of the Low FODMAP diet, from breakfast, to dinner, to sweet treats!

And created by the UKs leading cookbook publisher, Hamlyn, you can trust that every recipe has been:

Taste tested

Low-FODMAP approved

During the elimination phase of your diet (recommended for 68 weeks), you can eat any of the 500 meals and snacks explained in this app.

If you need some more inspiration, you can bolt on 423 more delicious low FODMAP recipes as an in-app purchase.

GIVING YOU NEARLY 1,000 WAYS TO EAT BEAUTIFULLY ON THE LOW FODMAP DIET

The Low FODMAP diet is scientifically proven to be the best dietary therapy for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), whose symptoms include lower abdominal pain, bloating, wind, and changes in bowel habits (diarrhoea and/or constipation). It focuses on a group of carbohydrates called FODMAPs, which are poorly absorbed in the gut by some people.

The Low FODMAP diet was developed by a team of researchers at Monash University, Australia, who provided the first evidence that a Low FODMAP diet can control IBS symptoms.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release February 11, 2020
Date Added February 11, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Q-TECH

Free
The Q-TECH Bluetooth Thermometer is the smart way to monitor your food as it cooks on the grill.
iOS
Q-TECH

Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Free
Light up your Bud Light Touchdown Glass whenever your team scores with the Bud Light Touchdown Glass App.
iOS
Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping