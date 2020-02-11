Following the Low FODMAP diet can be daunting this app will inspire and empower you to eat a vibrant, tasty, and well balanced diet whilst on the Low FODMAP diet.

The recipes in this app are not only delicious and easy, they are all 100% low in FODMAPs and suitable for the elimination phase of the Low FODMAP diet, from breakfast, to dinner, to sweet treats!

And created by the UKs leading cookbook publisher, Hamlyn, you can trust that every recipe has been:

Taste tested

Low-FODMAP approved

During the elimination phase of your diet (recommended for 68 weeks), you can eat any of the 500 meals and snacks explained in this app.

If you need some more inspiration, you can bolt on 423 more delicious low FODMAP recipes as an in-app purchase.

GIVING YOU NEARLY 1,000 WAYS TO EAT BEAUTIFULLY ON THE LOW FODMAP DIET

The Low FODMAP diet is scientifically proven to be the best dietary therapy for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), whose symptoms include lower abdominal pain, bloating, wind, and changes in bowel habits (diarrhoea and/or constipation). It focuses on a group of carbohydrates called FODMAPs, which are poorly absorbed in the gut by some people.

The Low FODMAP diet was developed by a team of researchers at Monash University, Australia, who provided the first evidence that a Low FODMAP diet can control IBS symptoms.