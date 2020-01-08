50-60's BluesRock'n'RollPopSoul Songs music is the best app of 50-60's BluesRock'n'RollPopSoul Songs music you can listen to the music with internet music 50-60's BluesRock'n'RollPopSoul Songs music with internet install 50-60's BluesRock'n'RollPopSoul Songs music with internet

Hit the road Jack!

What a wonderful world - LOUIS ARMSTRONG.

Otis Redding-Sitting on the dock of the bay

Aretha Franklin - I say a little prayer

The Mamas & The Papas: California Dreamin'

Elvis Presley - Jailhouse Rock

elvis presley blue suede shoes color

The Real Ritchie Valens - La Bamba

THE PLATTERS - ONLY YOU

Bill Haley - Rock Around The Clock

The Supremes Baby Love

John Lee Hooker: Boom boom

The Drifters - Stand By Me

Marvin Gaye - Heard It Through The Grapevine

Aretha Franklin - Respect

Ritchie Valens-Donna

Elvis Presley - Wooden Heart

At Last-Etta James

Little Richard, Tutti Frutti

Chuck Berry - Carol

The Supremes: You Can't Hurry Love

It's A Man's Man's Man's World - James Brown

Oh, Pretty Woman - Roy Orbison

Chuck Berry - You Never Can Tell

Gene Vincent - Be-Bop-A-Lula

Tom Jones, It's Not Unusual

BUDDY HOLLY - Peggy sue

The four tops - I can't help myself

Dionne Warwick I Say A Little Prayer

BILL HALEY & THE COMETS - Razzle Dazzle

Chuck Berry - Roll Over Beethoven

Aretha Franklin - Think

Long Tall Sally - 1956 "Little Richard"

Brenda Lee - I'm Sorry

Arthur Conley-Sweet Soul Music

The four tops - Reach out ill be there

Sam Cooke Bring It On Home to Me

Otis Redding - I've Been Loving You Too Long

Aretha Franklin - Chain Of Fools

For Your Precious Love - Otis Redding

JULIE LONDON - CRY ME A RIVER

Ben E King - Spanish Harlem

Bruce Channel - Hey! Baby

These arms of mine - Otis Redding

Ain't No Mountain High Enough - Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell

Muddy Waters - Manish Boy

Elvis Presley -- Hound Dog

Etta James - I Just Want To Make Love To You

Jackie Wilson "Stop Doggin' Me Around"

Buddy Holly - Everyday

The Best Soul / R&B Songs of the 60s

Ben E King -Stand By Me

Chuck Berry - Maybellene

Otis Redding - My Girl

Otis Redding - Respect

Try Me Esther Phillips

Otis Redding - (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

The Chiffons - Hes So Fine

Fats Domino The Fat Man

Rockin' Robin-Bobby Day

Chuck Berry - Back in the USA

I Love The Nightlife Alicia Bridges

Hank Ballard and The Midnighters - Finger Poppin Time

Buddy Holly, Raining In My Heart

James Brown ~ Papa's Got A Brand New Bag

Otis Redding-Stand By Me

Muddy Waters - Hoochie Coochie Man

JAMES BROWN - I Got You

John Lee Hooker - Bonnie Raitt. I'm In The Mood

Chuck Berry - I'm Talking About You

The Crickets Don't Ever Change

Ben E. King - Sway

BEN E.KING - Dream Lover

When A Man Loves A Woman - Percy Sledge

Sweet Home Alabama - Lynyrd Skynyrd

