50'S 60'S BluesRock 'n' rollpopsoul songs for Android

By Wiam elhafi Free

Developer's Description

By Wiam elhafi

50-60's BluesRock'n'RollPopSoul Songs music is the best app of 50-60's BluesRock'n'RollPopSoul Songs music you can listen to the music with internet

D. Bullshit

Hit the road Jack!

What a wonderful world - LOUIS ARMSTRONG.

Otis Redding-Sitting on the dock of the bay

Aretha Franklin - I say a little prayer

The Mamas & The Papas: California Dreamin'

Elvis Presley - Jailhouse Rock

elvis presley blue suede shoes color

The Real Ritchie Valens - La Bamba

THE PLATTERS - ONLY YOU

Bill Haley - Rock Around The Clock

The Supremes Baby Love

John Lee Hooker: Boom boom

The Drifters - Stand By Me

Marvin Gaye - Heard It Through The Grapevine

Aretha Franklin - Respect

Ritchie Valens-Donna

Elvis Presley - Wooden Heart

At Last-Etta James

Little Richard, Tutti Frutti

Chuck Berry - Carol

The Supremes: You Can't Hurry Love

It's A Man's Man's Man's World - James Brown

Oh, Pretty Woman - Roy Orbison

Chuck Berry - You Never Can Tell

Gene Vincent - Be-Bop-A-Lula

Tom Jones, It's Not Unusual

BUDDY HOLLY - Peggy sue

The four tops - I can't help myself

Dionne Warwick I Say A Little Prayer

BILL HALEY & THE COMETS - Razzle Dazzle

Chuck Berry - Roll Over Beethoven

Aretha Franklin - Think

Long Tall Sally - 1956 "Little Richard"

Brenda Lee - I'm Sorry

Arthur Conley-Sweet Soul Music

The four tops - Reach out ill be there

Sam Cooke Bring It On Home to Me

Otis Redding - I've Been Loving You Too Long

Aretha Franklin - Chain Of Fools

For Your Precious Love - Otis Redding

JULIE LONDON - CRY ME A RIVER

Ben E King - Spanish Harlem

Bruce Channel - Hey! Baby

These arms of mine - Otis Redding

Ain't No Mountain High Enough - Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell

Muddy Waters - Manish Boy

Elvis Presley -- Hound Dog

Etta James - I Just Want To Make Love To You

Jackie Wilson "Stop Doggin' Me Around"

Buddy Holly - Everyday

The Best Soul / R&B Songs of the 60s

Ben E King -Stand By Me

Chuck Berry - Maybellene

Otis Redding - My Girl

Otis Redding - Respect

Try Me Esther Phillips

Otis Redding - (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

The Chiffons - Hes So Fine

Fats Domino The Fat Man

Rockin' Robin-Bobby Day

Chuck Berry - Back in the USA

I Love The Nightlife Alicia Bridges

Hank Ballard and The Midnighters - Finger Poppin Time

Buddy Holly, Raining In My Heart

James Brown ~ Papa's Got A Brand New Bag

Otis Redding-Stand By Me

Muddy Waters - Hoochie Coochie Man

JAMES BROWN - I Got You

John Lee Hooker - Bonnie Raitt. I'm In The Mood

Chuck Berry - I'm Talking About You

The Crickets Don't Ever Change

Ben E. King - Sway

BEN E.KING - Dream Lover

When A Man Loves A Woman - Percy Sledge

Sweet Home Alabama - Lynyrd Skynyrd

50-60's Blues/Rock'n'Roll/Pop/Soul

Greatest Classic Rock Songs Playlist 60s 70s | Best of 60s and 70s Pop , Funk , Soul Music Hits

Blues Music Playlist - Best Blues Songs of All Time

oldies 50s and 60s

Oldies - 50's, 60's & 70's Roots - Soul, Pop, Funk, Rock

Black Music 50's & 60's

Oldies But Goodies 50's & early 60's Rock & Roll

50s & 60s R&B Music Hits Playlist - Greatest 1950's & 1960's Rhythm and Blues Songs

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release January 8, 2020
Date Added January 8, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

