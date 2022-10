Mathematics 5+ The Three Little Pigs exciting lessons for kids! It is an effective study method for the preschool age. Just 15 minutes of studying a day will show excellent results of that interactive way of education when children can explore the answers to questions driven by their natural curiosity.TOP-3 among education apps for kids by MAGIC BOOKSUnique features of the app Mathematics 5+ The Three Little Pigs: Acquaintance with the concept of more or less, addition and subtraction examples; Various difficulty levels;Colorful illustrations help to develop visual skills for reading, learning and visual memory; A chance to study with parents; Well-known characters will help your child to explore the basics of mathematics easily;With interactive tips your child will learn to make decisions on his own; Pleasant background music specially selected to make sure your child wont get tired from studying. This educative application will help your child to get acquainted with the basics of mathematics. Your child will learn how to count up to ten, add and subtract, and will get acquainted with the concept of more or less. All tasks are created in such a way that would let your child to learn in a playful manner.