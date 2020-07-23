ATTENTION

THIS APP REQUIRES ADDITIONAL HARDWARE, CAN'T WORK STANDALONE.

This is an Android application to display analog video signal from special LaserBGC 5.8 GHz Rx Device.

Features of Additional Hardware :

It can receive analog Audio and Video signals between from 5.0 GHz to 6.0 GHz frequencies range.

Frequency resolution is 1 MHz steps, so theoretically it has 1000 channels AV Receiver.

Full controlable by Android phones, Hardware hasn't any control button on it.

Antenna is changeable, you can use your own antenna.

Receiver sensitivity is -85 dBm.

Features of Application :

You can set the frequencies every 1 MHz steps between 5.0 GHz - 6.0 GHz range.

You can scan and find nearby FPV devices. Scan steps are every 1 MHz.

APK shows nearby device's frequenies on buttons, you can change the video by these buttons.

You can follow nearby device's frequencies as graphically.

You can analyze the frequency density and frequency usage of nearby devices.

You can follow nearby device's RSSI values.

You can follow Hardware's battery voltage (1S to 3S LiPo batteries)

You can clear graphic and previous scan results, so it is ready for new scan.

You can set the frequencies with soft touch pad.

Permissions :

GPS

Bluetooth

Requirements :

Android 5.0 or higher.