5:2 Fasting Diet Recipes for iOS

You don't have to cut out your favourite foods on fast days, keep to your calorie requirements but still eat:

Pizza, Lasagne, Burger & Chips, Seafood, Noodle Stir Fry, Pie, Risotto, Curry, Tagine, Stuffed Pitta Pockets, Chinese Dumplings and so much more!

Make your fast day easy with delicious recipes sorted into:

Breakfast (less than 100 calories)

Lunch (less than 200 calories)

Dinner (less than 200 calories)

Dinner (less than 300 calories)

Meals (less than 400 calories)

Snacks (less than 100 calories)

All recipes are quick and easy to make, and taste delicious! So fasting is a breeze :)

Terms of use: https://appktchn.com/terms-of-use/

What's new in version 7.58.4

